Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.53. MasTec posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.52.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

