Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.38). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SELB. ValuEngine upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $7,816,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,278. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $235.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.36.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

