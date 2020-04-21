Zacks: Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $10.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

GLW stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 4,746,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Corning by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after buying an additional 1,114,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

