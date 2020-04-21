Zacks: Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Exelixis posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $446,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 12,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,319,088. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,337,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,548. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

