Zacks: Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 451,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 255,900 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 37,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,247,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,735. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.