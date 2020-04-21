Zacks: Analysts Expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ship Finance International reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 905,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ship Finance International has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

