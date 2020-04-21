Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.07. Manitowoc reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $7,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 5,550.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 448,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,806. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

