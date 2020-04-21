Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $826.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post sales of $826.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $748.84 million and the highest is $948.11 million. BRP reported sales of $999.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BRP from $56.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,733 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,129,000 after buying an additional 881,862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BRP by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 797,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after buying an additional 307,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 161,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,501. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.74.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

