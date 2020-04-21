Zacks Investment Research Downgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

PTSI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a market cap of $206.26 million, a PE ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 1.88. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

