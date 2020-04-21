Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) to Buy

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The Company conducts substantially all of its operations through its subsidiaries, Bank of Lancaster (the Bank) and Bay Trust Company (the Trust Company). Bank of Lancaster provides individual and commercial customers with a full range of services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts and loans, credit cards, automated teller machines and other traditional banking services. In addition, the Bank offers investment services, including financial planning, securities brokerage, and insurance products through Investment Advantage. Bay Trust provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration. Bay Trust also offers financial planning, investment services, management of IRAs and other investment accounts. “

BAYK traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 4,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.88. Bay Banks of Virginia has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

