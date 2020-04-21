Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 133.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 57.6% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $847,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $124.70. 2,601,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,719. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.97. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

