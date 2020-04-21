Zvi Lando Sells 26,203 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Zvi Lando sold 26,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $2,469,632.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zvi Lando also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $2,302,827.53.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,577. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,236 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after buying an additional 201,133 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after buying an additional 167,569 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,053,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,106,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,260,000 after buying an additional 191,503 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

