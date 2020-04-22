$0.23 EPS Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.34. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 587.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

