$0.35 EPS Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.55. Monro reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $27,349,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monro by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Monro by 1,584.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Monro by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 259,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $89.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

