-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,442.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 7,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,386. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

