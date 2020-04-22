-$1.00 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.87). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CSFB cut their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ ETTX remained flat at $$2.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

