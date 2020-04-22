1,590 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after buying an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 892,712 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,431,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,224,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,592,746 shares of company stock worth $609,544,804 over the last ninety days.

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.07. 3,100,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,438. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion and a PE ratio of -54.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.32.

