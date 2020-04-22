16,563 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,313,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 235,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 166,592 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 194,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 77,101 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 270,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

