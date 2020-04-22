18,756 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,756 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.5% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,493,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after buying an additional 624,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,845 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 428,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 69,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,651,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,368,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.