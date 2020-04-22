1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (FIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years.

Get 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM alerts:

Shares of FIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 70,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,059. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.