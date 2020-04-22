20,884 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $819,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,702,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,085,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,392. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

