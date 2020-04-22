3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

MMM traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,750. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

