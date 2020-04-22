4,386 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000.

IYW stock traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.16. The stock had a trading volume of 263,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,239. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $261.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average of $224.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7253 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

