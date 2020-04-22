4,987 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

NEAR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. 570,868 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.