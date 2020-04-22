50,142 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,346,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

