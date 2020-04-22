5,553 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $3,677,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEP traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 321,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

