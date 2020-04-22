6,327 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 819,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,925,000 after buying an additional 702,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,053,000 after acquiring an additional 594,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,877,000 after acquiring an additional 472,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 451,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 393,387 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. 1,951,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

