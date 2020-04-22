7,070 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. 1,009,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,462. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,454 shares of company stock worth $1,276,707. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

