7,868 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 165,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,721. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.