9,304 Shares in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,244 shares of company stock worth $1,594,030. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,829. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.29 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

