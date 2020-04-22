A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of A. H. Belo stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.48. 29,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,530. A. H. Belo has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Decherd bought 127,844 shares of A. H. Belo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $340,065.04. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

