Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading Down 0.2%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.37, 499,989 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,104,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $198.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.