Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading Down 100%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.0276923 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

