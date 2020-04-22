Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, 768,801 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,024,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,690,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 694,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,763 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

