Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 71% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $328,348.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 71% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, LBank, HADAX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,096.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.02574481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.03289449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00589844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00799121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00075993 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00027271 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00632565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, HADAX, BiteBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

