ADAMANT Messenger Reaches Market Capitalization of $722,879.99 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $722,879.99 and approximately $397.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036977 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,186,116 coins and its circulating supply is 84,044,106 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

