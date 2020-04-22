Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.56. Adient shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 765,543 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.18.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Adient by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

