Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,183.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,130.50 ($28.03).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

ADM stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,283 ($30.03). 576,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,160.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,176.94. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.