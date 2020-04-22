Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 385,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,619. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

