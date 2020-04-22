Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 168,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 274,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARPO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) by 153.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

