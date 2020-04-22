Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFN. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.43.

Shares of TSE AFN traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$22.67. The company had a trading volume of 150,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,694. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12. The stock has a market cap of $417.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$61.12.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

