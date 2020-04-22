Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 15,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,004. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20.

In other news, Director Michael N. Taglich acquired 45,000 shares of Air Industries Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $104,111 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 290,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 139,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth $766,000.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

