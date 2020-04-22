Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $7.05 on Wednesday, hitting $214.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

