Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG)’s share price traded down 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.99, 156,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 62,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akazoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Akazoo in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Akazoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akazoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akazoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Akazoo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akazoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akazoo in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Akazoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONG)

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

