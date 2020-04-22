Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 4,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,591. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $621.36 million and a PE ratio of -6.81. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

