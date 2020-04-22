Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON AEFS opened at GBX 80.38 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd has a 52-week low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.93 ($1.37). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.84.
Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Company Profile
