Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AEFS opened at GBX 80.38 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd has a 52-week low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.93 ($1.37). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.84.

Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Company Profile

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Oriel Asset Management LLP. It is managed by Alcentra Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. It primarily invests in floating rate secured loans or high-yield bonds that are issued by corporate entities and are rated below investment grade.

