All Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $24.43. All Sports has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $152,532.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.04581334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00066582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014050 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010298 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003344 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

