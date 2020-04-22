Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 0.8% during the first quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 72,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 203,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

AGN stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.34. 6,239,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,437. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.58.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.