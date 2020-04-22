Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMOT. ValuEngine lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of AMOT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. 5,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $87.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.