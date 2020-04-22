Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

ALL stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 126,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,934. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

